The Toronto Blue Jays reportedly have an agreement with left-handed reliever J.P. Howell on a one-year deal.

Buster Olney of ESPN reports that the deal with the 33-year-old, who pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers for the last four years, is pending a physical.

Howell is an 11-year major league veteran who pitched six years for the Tampa Bay Rays and started his career with Kansas City.

He has a career record of 35-29 with a 3.77 ERA with 22 saves and a 1.33 WHIP.

Last season he appeared in 64 games for the Dodgers with a record of 1-1 and a 4.09 ERA.