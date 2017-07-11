The Toronto Blue Jays are among a group of three teams who have "at least mentioned" Miami Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon, FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reports.

According to Heyman, the Marlins are ready to be sellers after the All-Star break and though most of the talk has revolved around their pitchers, the team is also looking to shed some of their bigger salaries. He lists the Los Angeles Angels and Kansas City Royals as the other two teams who have shown some interest.

The Blue Jays have been without Devon Travis since early June due to a knee injury and are not expected to have the second baseman back for at least another two months. The Blue Jays, however, sit last in the AL East at 41-47 - 8.5 games back of the Boston Red Sox - and would appear to be closer to sellers than buyers ahead of the non-waiver trade deadline.

Team president Mark Shapiro said last week the team could theoretically be both buyers and sellers at the deadline, but noted the team's goal is to get better.

Gordon is batting .295 this season with 18 RBI and 32 stolen bases, his OBP sits at .342 on the year. In seven MLB seasons, he owns a .290 average and .327 OBP with 250 stolen bases. He could bring much-needed speed to one of the slowest lineups in baseball.

The 29-year-old is in the second season of a five-year, $50 million contract with a sixth year club option for $14 million.

Heyman reports the team is also interested in trading third baseman Martin Prado, but slugger Giancarlo Stanton has not yet been put on the trade block.