Marco Estrada is apparently ready to pass on a chance at free agency to remain with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The right-handed starter has agreed to a one-year, $13 million contract extension with the Blue Jays, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

Estrada has said on numerous occasions he wants to stay in Toronto and Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins said around the July 31 trade deadline that Estrada could be in the plans for next year. He took a small pay cut to remain with the team, seeing his salary drop by $1 million from the $14 million he made this season.

The 34-year-old is finishing his third season in Toronto. He is 9-8 in 31 starts this year with an ERA of 4.84 and WHIP of 1.36. He has been especially good of late, with wins in four of his last five starts.

With an expiring contract, Estrada was the subject of much trade speculation this season but with other injuries to their starting staff, the Blue Jays elected to keep him on the roster.

Estrada was a sixth-round pick of the Nationals in 2005, and has pitched in 236 games for Washington, the Brewers and Blue Jays over parts of 10 MLB seasons. His career-high in wins was in 2015 with Toronto, when he went 13-8 with a 3.13 ERA.