The Toronto Blue Jays still need to address their bullpen before the start of the season and according to a report by Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports, they are taking a strong look at free agent Craig Breslow.

The report indicates that the Jays, along with the Cleveland Indians and Minnesota Twins have strong interest in the 36-year-old southpaw, while the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers are also interested in his services.

Breslow spent part of the 2016 season with the Miami Marlins, he made 15 appearances and threw 14 innings. Overall he posted an 0-2 record with a 4.50 ERA with a 1.79 WHIP before being designated for assignment.

During the offseason Breslow has been working on a new arm slot and recently held a workout for numerous teams including the Blue Jays.

“That’s going to be the most striking difference from what people are used to seeing,” Breslow said after the workout. “I’ve been a predominantly four-seam guy, and now a two-seamer that’s got true two-seam action. It’s just such a different pitch than what people had ever seen me throw.”

The 11-year MLB vet has spent time with the Red Sox, Oakland Athletics, Twins, Indians and San Diego Padres over the course of his career.