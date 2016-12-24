2h ago
Report: Jays interested in McCutchen
TSN.ca Staff
After failing to re-sign Edwin Encarnacion and missing out on free agent Dexter Fowler, the Blue Jays appear to be looking for help on the trade market.
According to ESPN's Jerry Crasnick the Jays are among the teams interested in Pittsburgh Pirates centre fielder Andrew McCutchen.
Pirates general manager Neal Huntington said recently the team is likely to keep the star, but teams appear to still be calling the Pirates.
McCutchen, a five-time All-Star and four-time Silver Slugger, posted a .256 batting average last season with 24 home runs and 79 RBI.
The 30-year-old was named the National League MVP in 2013. He is signed through 2018 including a club option.