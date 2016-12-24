After failing to re-sign Edwin Encarnacion and missing out on free agent Dexter Fowler, the Blue Jays appear to be looking for help on the trade market.

According to ESPN's Jerry Crasnick the Jays are among the teams interested in Pittsburgh Pirates centre fielder Andrew McCutchen.

GM Neal Huntington recently said it was likely #Pirates would keep McCutchen. But #BlueJays are among several clubs with interest. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) December 24, 2016

Pirates general manager Neal Huntington said recently the team is likely to keep the star, but teams appear to still be calling the Pirates.

McCutchen, a five-time All-Star and four-time Silver Slugger, posted a .256 batting average last season with 24 home runs and 79 RBI.

The 30-year-old was named the National League MVP in 2013. He is signed through 2018 including a club option.