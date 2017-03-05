While there is interest in free-agent outfielder Angel Pagan, the Toronto Blue Jays are currently unlikely to sign the 35-year-old, according to a report by Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com.

Chisholm reports that the team wants to let the current situation in left field work itself out without adding another Major League deal to the mix and Pagan would be looking for more of a guarantee before committing to a team.

Pagan spent the last five seasons with the Giants and has also appeared with the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets over the course of his 11-year career.

The Puerto Rico native was selected in the 4th round of the 1999 MLB Amateur Draft.