The Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly interested in former Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Montero, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

jays are among teams with interest in @miggymont26 they like candor in canada! — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 28, 2017

The Cubs designated Montero for assignment earlier Wednesday after he called out pitcher Jake Arrieta for being too slow to the plate, causing opposing runners to easily steal bases on him.

Montero was critical of Arrieta after a game in which the Washington Nationals stole seven bases off the Cubs.

"That's the reason they were running left and right today because they (Arrieta) were slow to the plate," Montero said. "Simple as that. It's a shame it's my fault because I didn't throw anyone out. It really sucked because the stolen bases go on me but when you really look at it the pitcher doesn't give me any time so yeah, 'Miggy can't throw anyone out' but my pitchers don't hold anyone on."

Montero is 0-for-31 throwing out runners on the base paths this season.

The 33-year-old catcher was in his third season with the Cubs and has appeared in 44 games in 2017, he has a .286 batting average with four homers and eight RBIs.