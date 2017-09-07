9m ago
Report: Jays manager Gibbons returns Friday
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons will return to the team on Friday when the Jays host the Detroit Tigers at Rogers Centre, according to Steve Buffery of the Toronto Sun.
Gibbons has missed the last five games due to "personal business."
"We're just in support. Something he needs in his personal life, we know it's something serious, we're here to support him," general manager Ross Atkins told reporters Tuesday.
Toronto has lost two in a row and sit in last place in the American League East with a 64-76 record.