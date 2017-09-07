Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons will return to the team on Friday when the Jays host the Detroit Tigers at Rogers Centre, according to Steve Buffery of the Toronto Sun.

Heard from #BlueJays manager John Gibbons. He's heading to Toronto today and will be back at work for Friday's game against the #Tigers — steve buffery (@Beezersun) September 7, 2017

Gibbons has missed the last five games due to "personal business."

"We're just in support. Something he needs in his personal life, we know it's something serious, we're here to support him," general manager Ross Atkins told reporters Tuesday.

Toronto has lost two in a row and sit in last place in the American League East with a 64-76 record.