The Toronto Blue Jays will not deal third baseman Josh Donaldson unless the return will make them better for the 2018 season, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, which he says means the former MVP will most likely remain with the team.

The Blue Jays have maintained their desire to contend in 2018 and has already been reported as the reason starter J.A. Happ, among others, was not dealt at the deadline.

The 31-year-old has appeared in 95 games this season and has posted a .254 average with 25 homers and 64 RBIs.

This is Donaldson’s third season with the Blue Jays; he was acquired in a November 24th trade with the Oakland Athletics for Franklin Barreto, Kendall Graveman, Brett Lawrie and Sean Nolin.