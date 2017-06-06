Aaron Sanchez played catch on Monday as he took another step towards returning to the Toronto Blue Jays rotation.

According to Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun, Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said Sanchez will need to make rehab starts before he returns, but the starter should be back with the Jays before the All-Star break (July 7).

Sanchez, 24, has been on the disabled list since May 20 with a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand. It is his third stint on the DL already this season. All three have been related to the same hand.

The American League's ERA leader from last season has pitched well in limited time this year, sitting at an ERA of 3.33 and a WHIP of 1.27. However, he has started just five games.

The Blue Jays have won eight of their past 12 but still sit below .500 at 28-30. Starters Francisco Liriano and J.A. Happ returned from injuries last week.