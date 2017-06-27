The Toronto Blue Jays were one of five teams who recently scouted Oakland Athletics ace Sonny Gray, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.

The 27-year-old is 3-3 with a 4.45 ERA and 65 strikeouts over 64.2 innings pitched with the A's this season, his fifth in Oakland. He started the year on the disabled list due to a lat strain.

Gray pitched seven innings, allowing a single earned run on four hits on Sunday, picking up a win against the Chicago White Sox.

Slusser reports the Chicago Cubs, Seattle Mariners, Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox were the others teams taking a look at the righty on Sunday. Some of the clubs were also scouting infielder Jed Lowrie, says Slusser.

Gray's career year came in 2015, when he posted a 14-7 record with a 2.73 ERA and 169 strikeouts over 208 innings pitched. He had a down year last season, going 5-11 with a 5.69 over 117 innings. He missed numerous starts due to various injuries.