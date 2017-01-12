The Toronto Blue Jays have avoided arbitration with infielder Darwin Barney and outfielder Ezequiel Carrera, according to reports by Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

The team settled with Barney for $2.8875 million and Carrera for $1.1625 million.

blue jays, darwin barney settle at $2.8875M — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 12, 2017

Ezequiel Carrera, blue Jays settle at $1,162,500 — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 13, 2017

The 31-year-old Barney appeared in 104 games for the Jays in 2016, posting a .269 average with four homers and 19 RBIs.

Barney spent time at second base, third base, shortstop, left field and pitched one inning for the Blue Jays in 2016.

The 29-year-old Carrera played in 110 games for the Toronto last season, posting a .248 batting average with six home runs and 23 RBIs.