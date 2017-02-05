The Toronto Blue Jays have an agreement with right-handed reliever Joe Smith on a one-year, major league level deal, according to a report from Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal.

The 32-year-old Smith spent last season split between the Los Angeles Angels and Chicago Cubs, combining for a 3.46 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 52 innings.

For his career, the former third-rounder has a 2.93 ERA and 476 strikeouts in 570.2 innings, making stops with the Cubs, Angels, Cleveland Indians, and New York Mets.