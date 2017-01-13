The Toronto Blue Jays and starting pitcher Marcus Stroman filed their arbitration numbers Friday, with the Jays filing at $3.1 million and Stroman filing at $3.4 million, according to a report from MLB.com's Gregor Chisholm.

#BlueJays filed $3.1 million as Stroman's arbitration number. He filed $3.4 million. — Gregor Chisholm (@gregorMLB) January 14, 2017

The Jays and Stroman can still settle ahead of the arbitration hearing.

The 25-year-old Stroman finished with a 9-10 record, a 4.37 earned run average and 166 strikeouts in 32 starts last season.

For his career, Stroman has a 3.91 ERA and 295 strikeouts in 361.2 innings pitched.