Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum could miss the entire upcoming NBA season with a separated shoulder injury, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski‏. The ESPN NBA insider says that the Jazz are still conferring on recovery/timetable options regarding Exum.

Exum incurred the injury in the team's game Friday night against the Phoenix Suns.

This is just the latest significant injury for Exum, 22, since being selected by the Jazz fifth overall in the 2014 draft. The Australia native missed his entire sophomore season because of a knee injury, and then missed 16 games last season as well.

Regard ahead of coming into the league because of his height (6'6") as a combo guard, Exum has yet to make good on the pre-draft hype that was attached to him. For his career, he has averaged 5.4 points per game and 2.1 assists.