The New York Jets are finally releasing wide receiver Eric Decker, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jets are releasing Eric Decker, per source. With other teams wanting NY to eat some Decker salary, NY could not make numbers work for trade. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 12, 2017

Decker is expected to be cut free by the team one week after it was originally reported the team would release him if they couldn't trade him.

Decker played in just three games due to injury last season, finishing with nine receptions for 194 yards and two touchdowns.

The 30-year-old veteran played just three seasons for the Jets. His best season in New York came in 2015, when he finished with 80 receptions 1,027 yards and 12 touchdowns.

For his career, the 2010 third round pick has 285 receptions for 5,253 yards and 52 touchdowns.