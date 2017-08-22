According to multiple reports mixed martial arts fighter Jon Jones failed his UFC 214 post-fight drug test.

CONFIRMED with Dana White: Jon Jones failed drug test at UFC 214. Per White, he hasn't been formally stripped of title yet. Wow. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 23, 2017

Brett Okamoto of ESPN has reported that per Dana White, Jones hasn't been formally stripped of his light heavyweight title.

A statement from the UFC says they have been notified that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency has informed Jon Jones of a potential Anti-Doping violation stemming from an in-competition sample collected at his weigh-in on July 28.

According to reports from mmafighting.com and TMZ, Jones tested positive for a banned substance in an in-competition USADA test in relation to his fight with Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 in Anaheim, California and has been suspended.

TMZ is reporting that Jones tested positive for the steroid turinabol which could career a two-year suspension from the USADA for first time offenders, but longer for multiple-time offenders.

The 30-year-old defeated the Cormier via TKO to win the light heavyweight belt.

Jones tested positive for two banned substances(clomiphene and letrozol) prior to UFC 200 in July 2016 before his bout with Cormier and served a one year suspension.

In recent years, the UFC fighter has also been arrested for a hit-and-run and DUI.