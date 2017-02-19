While the Sacramento Kings try to figure out what to do with all-star centre DeMarcus Cousins, The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the team has had trade discussions during the All-Star weekend and specifically with the New Orleans Pelicans about the polarizing player.



Kings have had recent discussions with New Orleans on Cousins, sources tell @TheVertical. Sac still debating Cousins' future internally. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 19, 2017

Sacramento has been engaging in trade talks on All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins in recent days, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 19, 2017

Cousins has been a controversial subject in Sacramento since he was drafted by the club fifth overall in 2010. Both his on-court and off-court antics have made him a lightning rod for criticism and there have been talks of the club cutting ties for many years now. Trade talks have reached critical mass this year and have seemingly continued into the All-Star break in New Orleans.

Cousins is fourth in the NBA with 27.8 points per game and is hauling in 10.6 rebounds in 34.4 minutes a night. In seven NBA seasons, the 26-year-old Mobile, Alabama native averages 21.1 points and 10.8 rebounds.

The Kings won five of their last seven games heading into the break and are 1.5 games back of the Denver Nuggets for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.