If the last 48 hours in the NBA news cycle weren't crazy enough, the New York Knicks have entered the fray.

The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that team president Phil Jackson is taking calls on Kristaps Porzingis.

Sources: As teams become aware Phil Jackson isn't ruling out possibility of trading Kristaps Porzingis, frenzy of interest is growing today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 20, 2017

Porzingis, 21, was originally taken with the fourth overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of CB Sevilla of the Spanish league.

Last season in his sophomore year, the Latvian appeared in 66 games and averaged 18.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 32.8 minutes a night.

Wojnarowski notes that Jackson has met with Arizona freshman power forward Lauri Markkanen and would consider taking him with the eighth overall selection should the team move Porzingis.