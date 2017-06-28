6h ago
Report: Knicks parting ways with Jackson
TSN.ca Staff
Must See: Stephen A. has had it with Phil Jackson
According to The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski, the New York Knicks will part ways with Phil Jackson on Wednesday morning.
Wojnarowski reported Tuesday Knicks owner James Dolan was weighing the future of president of basketball operations and has decided to move on from Jackson.
The report indicates Dolan has become increasingly worried about Jackson’s fitness for the job and the long-term prospects of success for the Knicks, especially after entertaining trades for 21-year-old power forward Kristaps Porzingis leading up to the NBA Draft.
During the 71-year-old's tenure, the team has had a record of 80-166 in three years. He's also had public run in with star forward Carmelo Anthony in the past.
Jackson still has two years, $24 million left on his five-year contract.