The New York Knicks' search for a new general manager is apparently over. Current Sacramento Kings front office executive Scott Perry and the Knicks have come to an agreement regarding the position, reports Vincent Goodwill of CSNChicago.com.

Sources say Kings VP Scott Perry and Knicks have come to agreement to become Knicks new GM — Vincent Goodwill (@vgoodwill) July 13, 2017

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the deal is still being finalized as the two parties are working out the compensation required to get Perry out of his contract with the Kings.

Sources: Sacramento, New York still working out terms of financial compensation to clear way for Perry to take Knicks' GM job. https://t.co/Z82b7QnLbB — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 13, 2017

Perry joined the Kings' organization just ahead of the 2017 post-season. Previously, he served in varying front office positions with the Detroit Pistons, Seattle Supersonics / Oklahoma City Thunder and Orlando Magic. He served as assistant GM in Seattle/Oklahoma City and Orlando.

Current Knicks executive Steve Mills served as the team's general manager the past three seasons but is expected to be promoted to president to fill the vacancy left by the departure of Phil Jackson.