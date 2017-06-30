According to ESPN's Ramona Shelbourne, the New York Knicks are considering former Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin for a position in their front office, while Masai Ujiri appears to have been ruled out of the search.

Shelbourne reports the Knicks are not expected to reach out to the Toronto Raptors for permission to interview their team president. Ujiri was reported to be coveted by the Knicks shortly after the team parted ways with president Phil Jackson on Wednesday.

Griffin and the Cavaliers parted ways earlier this month shortly after the team's third appearance in the NBA Finals in three years under his management. Shelbourne reports the two sides have already had initial talks and are expected to meet again.

The Knicks were 80-166 in Jackon's three full seasons as president, including a franchise-worst 17-65 in 2014-15. The team finished with a 31-51 record this season.