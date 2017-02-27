The New York Knicks will waive guard Brandon Jennings, reports The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Jennings, 27, has been sparsely used by the Knicks this season, his first in New York.

Wojnarowski reports that the Knicks will use the roster spot to sign Chasson Randle, who was waived by the Philadelphia 76ers last week after the Nerlens Noel trade.

Randle's deal will be partially guaranteed for next season.

An eight-year pro, Jennings has averaged 24.6 minutes a night, starting 11 games. The native of Compton, California is averaging 8.6 points on .380 shooting, 4.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 58 games.