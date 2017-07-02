20m ago
Report: Korver re-signs with Cavaliers
TSN.ca Staff
The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed guard Kyle Korver to a three-year deal worth $22 million according to Shams Carania of The Vertical.
The 36-year-old averaged 10.1 points per game and had a .451 three-point percentage split between the Atlanta Hawks and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Korver, 36, was dealt to the Cavaliers in an effort to sure up their perimeter shooting to compete with the Golden State Warriors. However, his production dipped during the playoffs, scoring 5.8 PPG on .391 shooting from beyond the arc.
Korver has bounced around quite a bit in his 14-year career since being drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the 2003 draft. He has played for the 76ers, Utah Jazz, Chicago Bulls, Hawks and Cavaliers.