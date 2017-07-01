Report: Kovalchuk decision won't come until at least Monday

Ilya Kovalchuk news will likely have to wait at least a couple days.

According to a report from KHL reporter Slava Malamud, Kovalchuk's agent said the Russian star will not make any decisions until at least Monday.

Kovalchuk will not make his decision until at least Monday, according to his Russian agent. — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) July 1, 2017

Kovalchuk, 34, hasn’t played in the NHL since the 2012-13 lockout-shortened season. He put up 11 goals and 20 assists in 37 games that year.

Earlier Saturday TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported the Devils weren't close on any trades with Kovalchuk, and sighted the Columbus Blue Jackets, New York Rangers, and Toronto Maple Leafs as teams on the Russian's wish list.

Hearing that the Devils don't have anything close trade-wise on Kovalchuck. Obviously that can change today potentially (con't)... — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2017

Since Kovalchuk returned to the KHL in the third year of a 15-year deal worth $100 million, his NHL rights were controlled by the Devils. Over the last four seasons with St. Petersburg SKA, he has 222 points in 209 games.

In 816 career NHL games, Kovalchuk has 417 goals and 399 assists. With his return to the NHL, he is sixth place all-time on the active goals list.