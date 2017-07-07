The first six entrees to the Overwatch League have reached agreements with Blizzard Entertainment and the list of owners includes New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and New York Mets owner Fred Wilpon, according to a report from ESPN.

Sources close to the situation tell ESPN that the incoming league has locked down deals for teams in Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Shanghai and Seoul, South Korea.

It is not yet known how much the non-endemic entities - Kraft and Wilpon - as well as the international entrants have to pay for a spot in the league, however sources said Immortals in Los Angeles and NRG Esports in San Francisco will pay a fee of $20 million for their position.

ESPN confirmed Kraft will own the Boston franchise while sources say Wilpon will own the New York franchise.

Blizzard has stated that it plans to launch the Overwatch league in the third fiscal quarter of 2017.