The Los Angeles Lakers and Canadian point guard Tyler Ennis have agreed to a one-year minimum contract with a team option for a second season, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

Lakers have agreed to a one-year minimum contract with Tyler Ennis. Team option on Year 2, per league source. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 25, 2017

Lakers really liked how Ennis played in his brief time with the club. He's young, still developing and this helps with team continuity. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 25, 2017

The 22-year-old averaged 4.3 points and 1.6 assists over 53 games split between the Lakers and Houston Rockets in 2016-17, his third season in the NBA.

The Rockets traded Ennis to the Lakers for Marcelo Huertas in February of last season.

Selected 18th overall by the Phoenix Suns in the 2014 NBA Draft, the Brampton native has spent time with four different teams (Suns, Bucks, Rockets, Lakers) over his short time in the pros, averaging 4.2 points and 1.9 assists in 132 games.