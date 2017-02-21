Report: Lakers close to hiring Pelinka as GM

The Los Angeles Lakers had a very busy day on Tuesday.

After firing general manager Mitch Kupchak and promoting former Laker star Magic Johnson to President of Basketball Operations, the team is reportedly close to hiring Rob Pelinka as their new GM, according to The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Lakers are finalizing a multi-year agreement with agent Rob Pelinka as general manager, league sources tell @TheVertical. He'll start soon. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 21, 2017

Pelinka, 47, has been a prominent agent in the NBA, representing such players as former Laker great Kobe Bryant, James Harden of the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant.

Pelinka's been prominent agent for years, holds strong relationships w/ league execs, engineered deals, recruiting in deep '17 draft class. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 21, 2017