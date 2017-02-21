11m ago
Report: Lakers close to hiring Pelinka as GM
TSN.ca Staff
The Los Angeles Lakers had a very busy day on Tuesday.
After firing general manager Mitch Kupchak and promoting former Laker star Magic Johnson to President of Basketball Operations, the team is reportedly close to hiring Rob Pelinka as their new GM, according to The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Pelinka, 47, has been a prominent agent in the NBA, representing such players as former Laker great Kobe Bryant, James Harden of the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant.