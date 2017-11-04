Paul LaPolice and Marcel Bellefeuille are on the Montreal Alouettes' wish list for their vacant head coaching position, according to Didier Orméjuste of RDS.

General manager Kavis Reed took over interim head coaching duties in September after the firing of former sideline boss Jacques Chapdelaine.

Orméjuste notes that Reed would like to have the position filled by mid-December.

LaPolice, 47, is currently the offensive coordinator for the 12-6 Winnipeg Blue Bombers and was the head coach for the team for three seasons from 2010 to 2012.

Bellefeuille, 51, has held the position of receivers coach with the BC Lions for the past two seasons. The Ottawa native was the head coach of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats from 2009-2011, getting as far as the East Final in 2011.

The Als closed out their season on Friday night with a 33-0 loss to the Tiger-Cats. Montreal lost their last 11 games of the season, finishing with a 3-15 record for last in the CFL.