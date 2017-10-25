Canadian forward Cyle Larin says he is ready to move on after leading Orlando City in scoring in each of the last three seasons.

"I think I'm at the right place to go play Europe and it's the right time," Larin told the Orlando Sentinel Wednesday. "I think I'll benefit. I have personal goals and dreams and I want to go to Europe and play. I think it's the right time."

Last season, Larin had 12 goals and three assists in 28 games.

“I think I’m ready to challenge myself and play at the highest possible level I can,” Larin said. “My contract is ending this season, and I think it’s the right time. I love playing for Orlando. MLS and Orlando have given me a lot, and in the three years I’ve been here, I love playing and I love the fans, but I think to reach my goals it’s necessary to play at the highest level possible with the best players.”

Orlando City general manager Niki Budalic told the Sentinel Wednesday that there are no active negotiations involving Larin. He added that the club has not received an offer for the 22-year-old striker.

“We’ve always known he’s had a longstanding interest to play abroad, and it’s always been our intention to help him achieve those goals through his development and his progress here,” Budalic said Wednesday.

Over the course of his MLS career, the 2015 No. 1 pick has 43 goals in 77 games.

He is a native of Brampton, Ont., and has represented Canada internationally.