Brock Lesnar may not be making a return to the Octagon after all. At least not according to UFC vice president of athlete health and performance Jeff Novitzky.

Despite multiple reports Wednesday that the former Heavyweight Champion has returned to the United States Anti-Doping Agency testing pool, fueling speculation that the current World Wrestling Entertainment Universal Champion might be considering another fight, Novitzky told MMAFighting.com that he had not re-entered the pool.

“If he ever re-entered the program, he’d have to serve [the duration of the suspension] before he’d be able to compete,” Novitzky said.

Lesnar, 40, was given a one-year suspension last December - retroactive to July - over failed drug tests for Hydroxy-clomiphene, an anti-estrogenic agent. Lesnar tested positive for the substance in an out-of-competition test prior to his UFC 200 fight against Mark Hunt. He then also tested positive in his fight night test. Lesnar won the fight by unanimous decision, but with the positive tests, the result was overturned and ruled a no-contest.

When Lesnar notified the UFC of his intent to retire in February, his suspension was put on hold, meaning that five months remain on the ban. That would make the middle of December as the earliest possible return date for Lesnar.

A resident of Maryfield, Saskatchewan, Lesnar compiled a 5-3 (1) record in his mixed martial arts career, including a 4-3 (1) mark in UFC.

Lesnar won the UFC Heavyweight Championship at UFC 91 in 2008 with a TKO of Randy Couture. He dropped the title to Cain Velasquez at UFC 121 in 2010.