Brock Lesner is retiring from the UFC, according to a report from MMA Fighting.

The report states Lesnar, who hasn’t made an official announcement, notified the UFC of his retirement from mixed martial arts. Lesnar has also been removed from the USADA drug-testing pool, a sign he is no longer on the UFC roster, according to the report.

Lesnar tested positive for a banned substance prior to his UFC 200 fight against Mark Hunt, and suspended for one year by USADA in January when the test results came in.

Lesnar is currently wrestling in the WWE.