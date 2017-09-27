Ryan Lindley took first snaps at Ottawa Redblacks practice Wednesday, according to a report from Tim Baines of the Ottawa Sun.

Read into it what you will, but Ryan Lindley taking all the snaps so far at #Redblacks practice. #CFL — Tim Baines (@TimCBaines) September 27, 2017

Baines added that Drew Tate took the field with the Redblacks' second unit on offence and that it's highly unlikely Trevor Harris will play Friday against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Drew Tate now in at QB, with #Redblacks second unit. #CFL — Tim Baines (@TimCBaines) September 27, 2017

Highly unlikely Trevor Harris will play Friday. He's not on the field with the other four QBs. On sidelines, no helmet. #Redblacks #CFL — Tim Baines (@TimCBaines) September 27, 2017

Baines said that Harris was on the sidelines without a helmet during Redblacks' practice.

Harris, the Redblacks starting quarterback, has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury; while Tate, who initially replaced Harris in Week 13, missed Ottawa's most recent game after incurring an arm injury.

Lindley started under centre against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last week, completing 16 of 36 attempts for 151 yards in a 29-9 loss.

The Redblacks currently sit in second place in the East Division with a record of 5-8-1, with six weeks remaining in the regular season.