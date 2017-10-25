Two-time Pro Bowler Matt Prater is locked up.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the team has signed the 33-year-old kicker to a three-year extension worth $11.4 million and a $3.6 million signing bonus.

#Lions are signing Pro Bowl K Matt Prater to a 3-year extension worth $11.4M, source said, with a max of $12.15M. Locked up. 💰💰 #kickernews — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 25, 2017

With incentives, the deal could rise to $12.15 million.

A native of Mayfield Heights, Ohio, Prater is in his 11th National Football League season and fourth with the Lions.

Undrafted out of Central Florida, Prater caught on with the Lions in 2006, but was released before the season began. After signing a futures deal with the Miami Dolphins and subsequently being cut after training camp, Prater made his NFL debut with the Atlanta Falcons and appeared in three games with the team in 2007 before being released.

Prater signed with the Denver Broncos in December 2007 and won the starting job the following season. On December 13, 2013, Prater hit a 64-yard field goal in a game against the Tennessee Titans to set the new NFL record.

After a four-game suspension for violating the league's substance-abuse policy, Prater was cut by the Broncos in October 3, 2014. He signed with Lions four days later.

Prater has a career field-goal accuracy of 83.1 per cent and an extra-point accuracy of 98.1 per cent, missing only seven extra-point attempts of 370 for his career.

This season, Prater is 10 for 12 in field-goal attempts with both misses coming at distance of 50 or more yards.

The Lions, 3-3, sit third in the NFC North and are next in action on Sunday night when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers.