Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate is expected to miss some time with a sprained AC joint in his shoulder, reports NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.

He will likely be sidelined for a few weeks.

#Lions WR Golden Tate is dealing with an AC joint sprain, source says. The bye came at a good time for the Lions. Minimizes games missed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2017

Before leaving injured, Tate starred during almost three quarters of action Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, catching seven passes for 96 yards and a touchdown.

However, the Lions have a bye in Week 7 which should give Tate some extra time to recover and cut down on the amount of games he may have to sit out.

The Lions fell to the Saints 52-38 to move to 3-3.