Miami Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria has agreed to sell the the team for $1.2 billion to a group headed by retired New York Yankees star Derek and New York businessman Bruce Sherman according to multiple reports.

Fox Sports reporter Ken Rosenthal reports that Sherman will be the "control person" while Jeter will be the CEO.

The retired shortstop will run the business and baseball sides of the team.

The Sherman/Jeter group has raised the money to purchase the team after months of rumours. A group led by former Presidential candidate Jeb Bush was also in the running to purchase the team, but dropped out giving the Jeter group an open door.

Loria purchased the Marlins in 2002. The Marlins then won the World Series in his second full season in Florida.