The University of Louisville has fired athletic director Tom Jurich in the midst of an NCAA investigation into bribery and fraud, reports Mike Rutherford of SB Nation's Card Chronicle.

Jurich met with interim school president Greg Postel on Wednesday morning and was asked to resign. When he chose not to, he was relieved of his duties.

The school is being investigated as part of a scandal that has enveloped college basketball that saw five coaches from different programs federally indicted on Tuesday.

Jurich had been AD at Louisville since 1997 and helped the school's programs find success, notably its football and men's basketball programs, as well as move to the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2014. The Cardinals, under Rick Pitino, won the 2013 NCAA Tournament, the school's first title since 1986. Pitino's job security has also come into question over the scandal.

A press conference to formally announce Jurich's termination is expected later on Wednesday.