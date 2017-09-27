The Louisville Cardinals have fired head coach Rick Pitino amid a growing pay-for-play scandal enveloping NCAA basketball, reports ESPN's Michael Eaves.

In charge of the program since 2001, Pitino has led the Cardinals to three Final Four appearances and an NCAA title in 2013.

The school’s athletic director was fired earlier on Wednesday.

Louisville is among the schools under investigation by the FBI, where it is alleged that an Adidas executive paid the family of a top recruit $100,000 to attend the school and represent the athletic company after turning pro. Five coaches were indicted on Tuesday by the FBI on bribery and fraud charges.

"These allegations come as a complete shock to me," Pitino said in a statement through his lawyer on Tuesday. "If true, I agree with the U.S. Attorney's Office that these third-party schemes, initiated by a few bad actors, operated to commit a fraud on the impacted universities and their basketball programs, including the University of Louisville. Our fans and supporters deserve better, and I am committed to taking whatever steps are needed to ensure those responsible are held accountable."

A native of New York City, the 65-year-old Pitino is one of college basketball’s highest-profile coaches, having been involved with the game since 1974 when he came on as an assistant with the Hawaii Rainbows.

Prior to taking the Louisville job, Pitino was the head coach at Boston (1978-1983), Providence (1985-1987) and Kentucky (1989-1997), with whom he won a national title in 1996. He also coached in the professional game as the head coach of the New York Knicks (1987-1989) and the Boston Celtics (1997-2001).

This is not the first controversy faced by Louisville with Pitino at the helm.

In 2009, Pitino revealed he was the victim of an extortion attempt by the former wife of the team’s equipment manager, a woman with whom Pitino had a sexual relationship. In 2010, Karen Cunagin Sypher was found guilty of extortion and lying to federal agents.

An ESPN Outside the Lines feature in 2015 revealed that Andre Green, a former Pitino assistant with the Cardinals who was promoted to director of player personnel in 2012, paid for strippers and prostitutes at more than two dozen parties for players and recruits from 2010 to 2014. In the midst of an NCAA investigation, the school withdrew itself from postseason play in the 2015-16 season.

Pitino had a reported $55 million remaining on his contract.