Report: Luck likely out until October

The Indianapolis Colts season is set to begin on Sunday, but Andrew Luck's might not yet for a while.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that the quarterback's shoulder injury will likely sideline him until October.

Luck was activated from the PUP list last week, but has not practiced at all.

Scott Tolzein will get the start against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday with the newly acquired Jacoby Brissett backing him up.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Luck, 27, has missed 10 games over the past two seasons.