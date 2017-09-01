It appears the Indianapolis Colts will be without starting quarterback Andrew Luck as they open the season against the Los Angeles Rams, owner Jim Irsay told the Indy Star.

“I would say, again, the odds are most likely he probably won’t open up against the Rams,” Irsay said, “but let me be clear about it – in our minds it’s something that we haven’t ruled out. We’re going to see where he’s at," Irsay said.

The Colts must decide by Saturday at 4:00 p.m. ET whether or not to put him on the active roster or on the physically unable to perform list. Should he be unable to play, it's likely that backup Scott Tolzien will start in his place.

Luck hasn't played in the preseason due to a shoulder injury that caused him to have surgery in January. His recovery has been slower than expected.

In 15 games last season, Luck threw for 282.7 yards per game and had 31 touchdowns compared to 13 interceptions.

Luck's current five-year, $122.9 million deal takes him through 2021.