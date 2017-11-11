Kellerman urges Luck to get out of Indianapolis

Andrew Luck is looking for answers on his injured right shoulder and according to a report from ESPN, he has ventured to Europe to try and find them.

Sources: Colts QB Andrew Luck seeking treatment in Europe on his right shoulder https://t.co/9NLNwqEQCs — Mike Wells (@MikeWellsNFL) November 11, 2017

After having surgery last January, Luck was initially expected to open the season under centre for the Indianapolis Colts. But the pain in his shoulder never subsided and after he practiced briefly in October, he was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 3, ending his season.

There is currently no timetable for his return.

The former No. 1 overall pick started every game during his first three seasons in the league, but has struggled with injuries ever since. Prior to a missed 2017 season, he played in a combined 22 games the previous two.

The Colts (3-6) will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3) this Sunday.