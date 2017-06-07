Jeremy Maclin is leaving Buffalo without a contract.

The recently released Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver visited the Bills facility Wednesday but according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, he is leaving Buffalo and heading to Baltimore for a visit with the Ravens.

Maclin was a surprise cut by the Chiefs this weekend after just his second season with the team. Injuries stole four games from the 29-year-old, who finished with 44 receptions for 536 yards and two touchdowns.

Maclin is just one season removed from a 87 receptions, 1,088 yards, and eight touchdowns.

For his career, the 2009 first round pick has 474 receptions for 6,395 yards and 46 touchdowns.