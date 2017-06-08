53m ago
Report: Maclin leaves Ravens without deal
TSN.ca Staff
Free agent wide receiver Jeremy Maclin has left his visit with the Baltimore Ravens without a contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Maclin's Ravens visit came on the heels of a visit to the Buffalo Bills, which was his first since being a surprise cut by the Kansas City Chiefs this past weekend.
Schefter reports Maclin will now take some time to decide his future.
Injuries stole four games from the 29-year-old last season, and he finished with just 44 receptions for 536 yards and two touchdowns.
Maclin is just one season removed from a 87 receptions, 1,088 yards, and eight touchdowns.
For his career, the 2009 first round pick has 474 receptions for 6,395 yards and 46 touchdowns.