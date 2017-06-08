Free agent wide receiver Jeremy Maclin has left his visit with the Baltimore Ravens without a contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Maclin's Ravens visit came on the heels of a visit to the Buffalo Bills, which was his first since being a surprise cut by the Kansas City Chiefs this past weekend.

Jeremy Maclin has left Baltimore without a deal. Now will take some time to decide his future. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 8, 2017

Schefter reports Maclin will now take some time to decide his future.

Injuries stole four games from the 29-year-old last season, and he finished with just 44 receptions for 536 yards and two touchdowns.

Maclin is just one season removed from a 87 receptions, 1,088 yards, and eight touchdowns.

For his career, the 2009 first round pick has 474 receptions for 6,395 yards and 46 touchdowns.