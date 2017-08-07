Johnny Manziel is about to enter his second straight season without playing in an NFL game. But he isn’t ready to walk away from sports, even if his playing days are behind him.

A report from ESPN indicates that Manziel’s next step if he never makes it back to the NFL could be coaching.

"I'd do something involved with sports. I can't get away from it," Manziel said at the International Football Betting Conference in Costa Rica. "I've had to ask myself that a little bit as of late over the past year, but at the same time I'd want to be involved in sports in some way, whether it's coaching, whether it's doing something like that. So I think that'd be my route."

The 24-year-old specified that he “probably” sees himself at the collegiate level.

Manziel was a college standout at Texas A&M – winning the Heisman trophy in 2012 – before struggling mightily in two seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

He was released in March of 2016.