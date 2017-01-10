Sean McDermott appears the frontrunner to be named the Buffalo Bills' next head coach.

According to a report from Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News, the team is zeroing in on the Carolina Panthers' defensive coordinator, and could have an agreement finalized in the coming days.

#Bills are zeroed in on Sean McDermott as their next HC. Could have something finalized in the next day or so. — Vic Carucci (@viccarucci) January 11, 2017

McDermott has been the Panthers defensive coordinator since 2011, and helped the team make the Super Bowl last season.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added to Carucci's report, saying the Bills haven't kept in contact with other candidates for the job.