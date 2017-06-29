Report: McGregor to spar with former welterweight champ

UFC fighter turned boxer Conor McGregor will spar with former WBA welterweight champion Paulie Malignaggi ahead of his highly anticipated super fight against Floyd Mayweather later this summer, according to Sky Sports.

Malignaggi, also known as "Magic Man", holds a career record of 36-8 with seven knockouts and held the WBA welterweight title from April 2012 to June 2013. He retired from boxing earlier this year.

Interestingly, Malignaggi once called this fight "a joke" and said he would “knock the beard off” McGregor if they ever fought each other last year.

Tale of the Tape Malignaggi Stat McGregor 36 Age 28 Brooklyn, New York Hometown Dublin, Ireland 146.8 Weight 155 5'8" Height 5'8" 71" Reach 74"

The fight between the UFC star and boxing legend was made official earlier this month and will go down on August 26 in Las Vegas.

Both Mayweather and McGregor have taken to Twitter over the past few weeks to start hyping the match.

ghosty gonna getcha pic.twitter.com/wF6y7pw8ec — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 27, 2017

I am not there pic.twitter.com/JnfDNcuMgb — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 26, 2017