Jenkins on McNair: "His comments will represent him"

Houston Texans owner Bob McNair held a meeting before the team departed for Sunday's game with the Seattle Seahawks, reports the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson.

The meeting was held to address McNair's comments brought to light Friday by ESPN The Magazine in which the 79-year-old said, "We can't have the inmates running the prison" in regards to players' protest of police brutality during the national anthem.

Though McNair issued an apology on Friday, he intended to clear the air with the face-to-face meeting on Saturday.

The Chronicle's John McClain reports that every Texans player was accounted for for the flight out west.

All Texans are present and accounted for to make the trip to Seattle to play the Seahawks Sunday. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) October 28, 2017

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and rookie running back D'Onta Foreman left the team's training facility early on Friday in the wake of the comments, while offensive lineman Duane Brown said the issue has not been resolved.

"When it happened, there's a thousand emotions going through your mind," Brown said on Friday. "Obviously, one of the emotions is to leave the building immediately. [But] we decided to go to work. The situation's not over. It's something that we'll reconvene and talk about again, but we had practice today."

ESPN's Josina Anderson reports that a Texans player told her that phones were not allowed at the meeting.

#Texans player told me last night expecting a meeting b4 travel. Just mssgd me: "They aren't letting us bring our phone in the meeting." — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 28, 2017

Anderson also notes that the team plans to meet on Saturday night to discuss some kind of demonstration for Sunday's game.

The #Texans offensive starter told me early this morning as well, "we will meet as a team tonight to discuss a demonstration tomorrow." — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 28, 2017

Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, an opponent of the Texans on Sunday, also reacted critically to McNair's remarks.

I can appreciate ppl being candid. Don’t apologize! You meant what you said. Showing true colors allows ppl to see you for who you are. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) October 27, 2017

