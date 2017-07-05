According to multiple media reports in Spain, Lionel Messi is close to signing a new contract at Barcelona that would see the Argentinian international stay at the Nou Camp until 2021.

The 30-year-old's current contract was set to expire in June 2018.

Cadena Cope says the announcement will be made by Barcelona on Wednesday.

The new contract would also come with an extra one-year extension that the player and the club could both agree upon.

The contract would also set a new release cause at 300 million Euro, should a team come calling to buy Messi from the club.