It looks like the New York Mets have found their replacement for manager Terry Collins.

Mickey Callaway and the Mets are finalizing a deal according to Joel Sherman of The New York Post.

Have had it confirmed #Mets are offering their manager job to Mickey Callaway. Deal being finalized today — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) October 22, 2017

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the deal is for three years.

Callaway has served as the Indians pitching coach for the last several seasons and was rumoured to be in the mix for a few open manager positions. He will serve as the 17th full-time manager in Mets' history.

The Mets went 70-92 last year, missing the playoffs for the first time in two years.