Bartolo Colon could soon find himself back in the Big Apple.

According to the New York Post, the Mets are interested in signing Colon, if (or according to the Post, more likely when) he clears waivers on Thursday.

Colon was designated for assignment by the Mets last week after his record dropped to 2-8 last week.

He is expected to clear waivers since any team claiming him would have to take on the remainder of his $12.5 million salary for this season.

If he clears, he could join the Mets, who enter Tuesday with a 38-44 record, for a prorated share of the $535,000 minimum.

Colon owns an 8.14 ERA in 13 starts this season but Mike Puma of the Post writes the Mets view him as an insurance policy in the rotation and a pitcher who can be used out of the bullpen.

The 44-year-old spent the past three seasons with the Mets before joining the Braves as a free agent this past winter.

He owns 235 career wins since entering the league in 1997.